BBNaija’s Mike, Wife Hit The Gym After BBNaija Show (Video)

bbnaija's Mike and his wife
BBNaija’s Mike and his wife

BBNaija finalist Mike and his wife have rekindled their love for fitness following the BBNaija finale show.

The couple shared a photo and video of them at the gym hitting many rounds of fitness.

Mike may not have won the biggest prize at the just concluded reality TV show, but being the first runner-up, Mike Olayemi is sure ready to take on the world as he gets ready for the tough tasks ahead.

And what other better way to start for Mike than to have a workout at the gym with his wife, while he expressed his gratitude in a few snapshots he posted up on his Instagram page: “Thank you, Africa!!! Grind continues…
“Ohhhh Happy Day”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3WRdQvA38x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

