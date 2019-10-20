BBNaija’s Mike Wins N1M Prize Money From Lipton Ice-Tea (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Mike has just bagged another deal following the conclusion of the reality TV Show Big Brother Naija.

Mike, who was amongst the top five and finalists of the show, has also received several endorsements following the conclusion of the show.

Following his winning the Lipton ice-tea ‘Sunshine In A Bottle’ challenge from the BBNaija house, Mike has bagged a reward price of one-million Naira.

The price also comes with a trip to Mauritius with his wife.

