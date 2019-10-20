BBNaija’s Mike Wins N1M Prize Money From Lipton Ice-Tea (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Mike has just bagged another deal following the conclusion of the reality TV Show Big Brother Naija.
Mike, who was amongst the top five and finalists of the show, has also received several endorsements following the conclusion of the show.
Following his winning the Lipton ice-tea ‘Sunshine In A Bottle’ challenge from the BBNaija house, Mike has bagged a reward price of one-million Naira.
The price also comes with a trip to Mauritius with his wife.
Mike aka #ManLikeMike aka President Of Cruisetopia winner of the @liptoniceteang #SunshineInABottle task has received his prize money and will now go ahead to have his honeymoon in Mauritius courtesy #LiptonIceTea. . . His wife also got the sum of #500,000 to Chop Beta Life as well. Congratulations Mike!