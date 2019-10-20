BBNaija’s Nina Shares Photos With Her New Man (Video)

Big Brother Naija’s former housemate Nina has taken to her social media to share moments she is sharing with her new man.

She shared the photos and videos on her Instagram which shows just how excited she is about it.

Recall that Nina has been in a series of scandals revolving around relationships and dating.

However, in her recent post, she has cleared the air on who she is really dating.

In one post she wrote: “Speeding through the Waters Of PEACE, Sanity And Beauty Loving My Vacation And Everything That Comes With It ❤️❤️💕”

Watch The Video Here: