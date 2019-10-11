BBNaija’s Omashola Apologizes To Venita Over His BBNaija Finale Comments (Video)

BBNaija’s Omashola has apologized to fellow ex-BBNaija housemate Venita, for his ‘insensitive’ comment to her.

Information Nigeria recalls that on the finale of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Gang Edition, Omashola called Venita an ‘ugly mermaid’.

READ ALSO – Venita Blasts Omashola After He Called Her “Sbhonyonyo”, The Ugliest Mermaid In The World

In a recent interview, he apologized for what he called Venita saying that it was insensitive of him and Venita will always be one of his favourite.

He also spoke about his love for the previous winner of the Big Brother Naija Show, Efe.

Watch The Video Here: