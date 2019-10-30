BBNaija’s Princess Shares Raunchy Photo Of Herself On Instagram

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Princess
Former Housemate Princess

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Princess has shared a raunchy photo of herself which shows her covering her bare breast with her arm.

Covered in paints, the former reality TV showgirl took to her Instagram to share the racy pictures.

Although not too much could be seen of the photo she shared, she was making a statement which she expressed in her caption.

The raunchy photo she shared came the caption: “She’s a little bit of heaven with a wild side”

See Her Post Here:

BBNaija's Princess
BBNaija’s Princess
