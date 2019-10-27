BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa Mocked For Eating Amala With Fixed Nails (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel Oputa has been attacked on Instagram over a photo she shared.

In the photo, she was seen eating Amala with her fixed nails.

While she was probably trying to be as natural as possible, her fans and followers, however, were not buying it.

Taking to her comment section, some fans trolled her for having the meal with her fixed nails.

READ ALSO – ‘Your Bottom Is Big And You Don’t Have A Boyfriend, Uriel Oputa’s Mom Mocks Daughter (Video)

Uriel has also reacted to some comments as she also attacked the Internet trolls who were coming at her.

See The Post Here: