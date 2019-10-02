Be A Professional Soldier Or Change Profession To Prayer Warrior: Moghalu Tells Burutai

A presidential candidate in the last general election, Kingsley Moghalu has advised the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai to man up or change the profession.
Moghalu, speaking via Twitter on Tuesday said the army chief has launched a ‘spiritual warfare’ against Boko Haram insurgents.
He, therefore, advised Burutai to either become a “real, professional soldier or remove his uniform and change profession to prayer warrior”.
“Chief of Army Staff Gen. Buratai has launched “spiritual warfare” against Boko Haram. Buratai should become a real, professional soldier or remove his uniform and change profession to “prayer warrior”. When religion is mixed up with governance in a supposedly secular state.”
The man understanding the spirituality of warfare. He has seen where God has won battles before the battles are being fought. Man is limited but God Almighty is unlimited We seems to forget that God is the Omnipotent, Omniscience and Omnipresent He is the God of yesterday, today and forever. He is ahead of us Those who did not hand their battles to God were swallowed by their battles but those who know what God can do hand their battles over unto Him. Please note the spiritual controls the physical Since the man chose prayer as his weapon to win this battle surely victory will be his own in Jesus name.