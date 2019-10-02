Be A Professional Soldier Or Change Profession To Prayer Warrior: Moghalu Tells Burutai

A presidential candidate in the last general election, Kingsley Moghalu has advised the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai to man up or change the profession.

Moghalu, speaking via Twitter on Tuesday said the army chief has launched a ‘spiritual warfare’ against Boko Haram insurgents.

He, therefore, advised Burutai to either become a “real, professional soldier or remove his uniform and change profession to prayer warrior”.

“Chief of Army Staff Gen. Buratai has launched “spiritual warfare” against Boko Haram. Buratai should become a real, professional soldier or remove his uniform and change profession to “prayer warrior”. When religion is mixed up with governance in a supposedly secular state.”