Beautiful Video Of Chioma Rocking Her Baby Bump

A couple of days ago, news surfaced that Chef Chi, the wife of music star, Davido had finally put to bed.

Chioma reportedly gave birth to a baby boy who has since been named David Ifeanyi Adeleke and his photo posted by his dad.

Read Also: “I Was Literally Fed Up” – Chioma Recounts Her Pregnancy Experience

In a new video that has surfaced online, Chioma can be seen rocking her baby bump and cradling it as one of DMW members filmed her.

the video had the caption, ‘you look amazing strong all through sis.’

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B37SGkHJ6Hn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link