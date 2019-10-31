Beggar With Fake Injury Caught In Lagos [Video]

A beggar has been caught in Lagos state with fake injury with which he deceives unsuspecting people.
In a video shared by @gidifeedtv via Twitter on Thursday, the middle-aged man who was caught was made to remove all the things he used to dress the fake wound.
It is unknown as at press time where exactly in Lagos this happened and go the beggar really is.
See video below:
Beggar caught deserving people with fake injuring @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/gLUwVCUDGz
— Gidifeednews (@gidifeedtv) October 31, 2019