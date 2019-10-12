‘Being Called Fat Does Not Bother Me’ – Eniola Badmus

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus has taken to her IG page to make it known that she does not get offended when anyone calls her fat.

According to the actress, being fat as she knows that she is indeed fat. She went on to let body-shamers know that no comment can hurt her.

Being called “fat” doesn’t bother me because it’s a simple fact. Yeah, I am fat. I have body fat. And what about it?
Over the years, the actress has been the target of so many bodyshamers but have already risen above all the insult.
