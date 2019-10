Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has expressed that she doesn’t get angry when people call her fat.

The actress who celebrated her 36th birthday last month expressed that anyone who describes her as fat is just stating the obvious.

The actress took to her Instagram page to state that being called ‘fat’ doesn’t bother her. See post below:

