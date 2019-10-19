Being Married Is Not The Reward For Good Character – Joselyn Dumas

Ghanaian actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas has shared her 2 cents on relationships.

Speaking on marriage, Dumas stated that those who are in fact married are not married because of their good behavior.

In her words;

Being married is not a reward for a great character and being single is not punishment for a bad character.. There’s a lot of women with real questionable characters but have amazing marriages and there are a lot of amazing single women out there…

See full post below;