‘Being Motherless Is Not An Excuse To Be Mannerless’⁠— Nigerian Lawyer Slams Tacha

A Nigerian Lawyer identified as Awele Ideal has taken to her Instagram to blast the disqualified Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha.

Her post follows claims made by some followers of Big Brother Naija show that the character portrayed by Tacha during her stay in the house is because she lost her mother at a tender age.

Awele, in a post shared on her Instagram page, narrated how her mother abandoned her when she was seven months old and she had to the live with a torturous stepmother who made life a living hell for her.

According to Awele, though the experience was nasty, she was determined to become a loving person and eventually bagged a degree in law.

See Her Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3C0wrLAG51/