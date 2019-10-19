Benita Okojie Welcomes Her Second Child

Child star, Benita Okojie, has announced via an Instagram page that she has welcomed her second child whom she named princess Araoluwa Eden Adeyina.

Read Also: “Cant Be Walking Carelessly” – Benita Okojie On Joining Parenthood

The ‘O se mu dia me’ crooner then shared that the whole process of the childbirth was all miracle. Congratulations we say.

Read her Instagram post below: