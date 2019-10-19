Benita Okojie Welcomes Her Second Child

by Eyitemi
Benita Okojie, Newborn and Husband
Benita Okojie, Newborn and Husband

Child star, Benita Okojie, has announced via an Instagram page that she has welcomed her second child whom she named princess Araoluwa Eden Adeyina.

Read Also: “Cant Be Walking Carelessly” – Benita Okojie On Joining Parenthood

The ‘O se mu dia me’ crooner then shared that the whole process of the childbirth was all miracle. Congratulations we say.

Read her Instagram post below:

Tags from the story
Benita Okojie
0

You may also like

Parents of released 82 Chibok girls set to reunite with their parents this week

IPOB, MASSOB frowns at IG directive on May 30 activities

MOSOP to meet Jonathan over clean-up of Ogoniland

MOSOP to meet Jonathan over clean-up of Ogoniland

Female Armed Robber Caught with Over 100 Master Keys, Heavily Beaten in Edo state (Video)

Codeine Ban: Five Other Pharmaceutical Drugs Abused By Nigerians

Man on the Run after Allegedly Killing His Wife in a Fight

‘Mind your business’ – Ik Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia advise fans who are concerned with her marital crisis

Bobby Monroe

South African High Commissioner Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

Fayose Approves Death Sentence For Cultists, Terrorists In Ekiti State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *