Benita Okojie Welcomes Her Second Child

Child star, Benita Okojie, has announced via an Instagram page that she has welcomed her second child whom she named princess Araoluwa Eden Adeyina.
Read Also: “Cant Be Walking Carelessly” – Benita Okojie On Joining Parenthood
The ‘O se mu dia me’ crooner then shared that the whole process of the childbirth was all miracle. Congratulations we say.
Read her Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
The Lord has blessed us with a Princess. Araoluwa Eden Adeyina. Only Jesus could have done it. The whole process was indeed a miracle. God hears! He is still doing wonders. God gave us a major testimony and we are eternally grateful!😇❤❤❤#IssaHealthyBabyGirl #olowogbogboro #JesusDidIt #IllshareTheTestimonySoon #IllShareMyDelieveryPlaylistToo #VaeisOut #SeeLinkInMyBioToCopIt