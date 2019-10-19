Benita Okojie Welcomes Second Baby With Husband

by Temitope Alabi

Gospel singer, Benita Okojie has welcomed her second child, a baby girl with her sweetheart, Olawale Adeyina.

The couple tied the knot in November 2016, and already have a son from the union.

Read Also: Gospel Star, Benita Okojie Showers Husband With Sweet Words On Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

The excited mother took to social media to share her exciting news writing;

“The Lord has blessed us with a Princess. Araoluwa Eden Adeyina. Only Jesus could have done it. The whole process was indeed a miracle. God hears! He is still doing wonders. God gave us a major testimony and we are eternally grateful!#IssaHealthyBabyGirl #olowogbogboro
#JesusDidIt #IllshareTheTestimonySoon #IllShareMyDelieveryPlaylistToo,” she wrote.

