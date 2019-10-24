Better To Be A Begger Than A Fraudster – Charity Nnaji Shades Mompha Again (Video)

by Temitope Alabi
Actress Charity Nnaji has again taken to social media to drag Instagram celebrity, Mompha who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mompha was picked up by the EFCC Over his alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

Sharing a collage of the arrested Dubai-based Nigerian man with some of his assets, Nnaji shaded Mompha again, saying it is better to be a beggar than a fraudster.

She wrote;

“Hmmm Billionaire indeed…just take a look at .. Lemme warn all of you, I am not here for clout chasing, comments or likes … it is better to be a beggar than a fraudster… As for you all commenting rubbish on my page.. I can feed you all and your generation (No be mouth), I am in my office begging..when I am done begging I Will come and respond to your dumb ass …#EFCC Will come for you too anytime any day .. You Will go and join your oga… pray you won’t be the next escape goat.”

