Between Simi And Fan Who Questioned Her Stage Performance

Nigerian singer, Simi, on Saturday put many unbelievers in their place following a tweet from a follower.

The said follower had taken to Twitter to say she could not believe that Simi performed on stage for two hours singing songs many may not know.

The Twitter user wrote;

“Simi did 2 hours on stage singing whut?

Wasting no time, Simi, who performed alongside her husband, Adekunle Gold, replied;

“Na dem. What can you do for 5 minutes that anybody, besides ur family members, will come out for?”

See the exchange below;