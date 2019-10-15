Between Simi And Instagram User Who Asked Her To Sack Her Makeup Artiste

by Temitope Alabi
Simi
Simi

Nigerian singer, Simi has lashed out at a follower who asked her to sack her make-up artiste, following the job done on her face.

Simi had posted photos of herself after her performance at the German Embassy in Nigeria and one of the photos saw her makeup running.

Not long after she shared the photo, a follower commented suggesting that she sacks her makeup artiste for the bad job done. “Your makeup artist suppose get sack letter.”

Simi wasted no time in replying saying: “lol you idiot. Person no dey sweat for stage again?”

Simi
Simi
