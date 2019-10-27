Between Ushbebe And Follower Who Called Him A ‘One Shoe Celebrity’

by Valerie Oke
Ushbebe calls Tacha
Comedian Ushbebe

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Ushbebe, has replied an internet troll who made it known that he has been observing that the humour merchant has only one shoe.

According to the troll, he has gone through all his corporate photos and found out that he wears the same shoe all the time. The troll further advised him to step up his game.

Read Also: Your father, dem they crase; Ushbebe gushes over Wizkid in new video

Replying to this, Ushbebe advised the troll is that his observation should not kill him, adding that he can give the troll all the shoes he is not wearing at the moment.

See their exchange below;

Tags from the story
ushbebe
0

You may also like

Fans troll Simi over outfit she wore to Big Brother Naija eviction show

Today in Nigerian History; 5th May

Indians attack Nigerians in Greater Nioda, Indian

Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes Beats Ronda Rousey In UFC Return After 48 Seconds

The First Triple-Screen Laptop Has Been Unveiled

See what happened to 2 Unilag students when you accepted free lift

Dozens Arrested For Rioting Against Trump, Setting Limo On Fire

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th December

Buzzing Today: Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has Died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *