Between Ushbebe And Follower Who Called Him A ‘One Shoe Celebrity’

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Ushbebe, has replied an internet troll who made it known that he has been observing that the humour merchant has only one shoe.

According to the troll, he has gone through all his corporate photos and found out that he wears the same shoe all the time. The troll further advised him to step up his game.

Read Also: Your father, dem they crase; Ushbebe gushes over Wizkid in new video

Replying to this, Ushbebe advised the troll is that his observation should not kill him, adding that he can give the troll all the shoes he is not wearing at the moment.

See their exchange below;