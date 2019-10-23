Between Yemi Alade And Follower Who Accused Her Of Not Helping People

A Twitter user accused popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, of not helping people adding that even Joe Boy who only started out as a singer recently is already helping more people than her.
Reacting swiftly to this, Yemi Alade says: ‘ This Nigerian mentality of someone being stingy with THIER OWN MONEY always makes me laugh!’
Read Also: Why I Can Never Have A Collaboration With Tiwa Savage Yemi Alade
Also, she followed up with another response by pointing out to the follower that she is not a Lagos tow truck company that will be helping people up and down. Savage isn’t it???
See tweets below:
You don't like offering help, even Joe boy of boy of yesterday helps more than you do.
— itx_kendo (@itzkvngkendo) October 23, 2019
Please I am not lagos Tow truck company that will be helping up and down ! Plus social media no be REAL LIFE! Everything i do must not be put out here! https://t.co/x2TygjnxRl
— 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) October 23, 2019