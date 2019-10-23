Between Yemi Alade And Follower Who Accused Her Of Not Helping People

A Twitter user accused popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, of not helping people adding that even Joe Boy who only started out as a singer recently is already helping more people than her.

Reacting swiftly to this, Yemi Alade says: ‘ This Nigerian mentality of someone being stingy with THIER OWN MONEY always makes me laugh!’

Read Also: Why I Can Never Have A Collaboration With Tiwa Savage Yemi Alade

Also, she followed up with another response by pointing out to the follower that she is not a Lagos tow truck company that will be helping people up and down. Savage isn’t it???

See tweets below:

You don't like offering help, even Joe boy of boy of yesterday helps more than you do. — itx_kendo (@itzkvngkendo) October 23, 2019