Between Yemi Alade And Follower Who Accused Her Of Not Helping People

by Valerie Oke
Yemi Alade
Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade

A Twitter user accused popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, of not helping people adding that even Joe Boy who only started out as a singer recently is already helping more people than her.

Reacting swiftly to this, Yemi Alade says: ‘ This Nigerian mentality of someone being stingy with THIER OWN MONEY always makes me laugh!’

Also, she followed up with another response by pointing out to the follower that she is not a Lagos tow truck company that will be helping people up and down. Savage isn’t it???

See tweets below:

