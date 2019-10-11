Beverly Osu Share Tips On How To Enjoy Orgasm During Sex(VIDEO)

Former BBNaija housemate and actress, Beverly Osu, has taken to her Instagram page to share tips on how to enjoy orgasm during sex and also calls on ladies to stop faking it.

According to the screen diva, it is important for ladies to communicate their partners during lovemaking on how to explore their bodies so as to get the desired feeling and climax.

“So 99% of women have faked an orgasm and still fake an orgasm. I think it’s high time we start telling our partners that baby, this is how you explore my body. These are the dos and don’t for this body. There is no need to fake it. Men, learn how to understand your woman’s body. Sex is not only meant to be enjoyed by men and endured by women.”

Watch the video below: