Beyonce’s Father, Mathew Knowles Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

American singer, Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles revealed he has been diagnosed with breast cancer during an interview on TV show, Good Morning America.

Beyonce, her father, Matthew Knowles and mother, Tina Lawson
American singer, Beyonce, her father, Matthew Knowles and mother, Tina Lawson

During the music executive’s interview with Michael Strahan, the 67-year-old said he is currently battling with the illness which is quite rare in men.

Knowles opened up about his diagnosis on the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness month which will run till the end of October.

Breast cancer is commonly diagnosed in women and less than 1 percent of all breast cancer cases involve men.

However, it’s most frequently diagnosed in men between the ages of 60 and 70 and he is within the age bracket. 

