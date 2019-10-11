Birth Control Pills Should Be Made For Men, Not Women: Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has opined that men are supposed to be the ones taking birth control pills instead of ladies because they are the culprit.

Speaking via her Instagram page, the screen diva further explained that one man can impregnate 9 women every day and that equates to 2 430 pregnancies in 9 months.

However, she said a woman can only get pregnant once within 9 months even if she beds 9 men every day for 9 months. Do you agree with her???

What she wrote below: