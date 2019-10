According to reports, Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Winners Chapel has announced that the sum of N650 million was approved and released for the repair of bad roads.

According to reports, the repairs will cover the old toll gate bordering Lagos and Ogun States as well as stretches of the Idi-Iroko expressway from Oju Ore to Iyana Iyesi.

See post below: