Bishop Oyedepo Buys Helicopter Estimated At N2.5bn

Founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has acquired a brand new helicopter worth more than two billion naira.

According to reports, this is not the first time the cleric will buy an aircraft with his personal resources – to aid his movement for evangelism.

Speaking at a gathering of pastors recently, Bishop Oyedepo announced that the aircraft which had arrived Nigeria could fly from Lagos to Maiduguri or from Lagos to Abuja and back to Lagos without a need to refuel.