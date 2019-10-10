Bisi Alimi, Kemi Olunloyo Clash Over Sex For Grades Comments (Photos)

by Michael
Bisi Alimi and Kemi Olunoyo
Nigerian Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi

Nigerian LGBTQ activist Bisi Alimi has attacked controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

This was followed after the journalist started a thread on Twitter that bashed the undercover journalist Kiki Mordi, who carried out the ‘sex for grades’ investigation.

READ ALSO – ‘She Is Arrogant And Full Of Ignorance’ – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Kiki Mordi’s Death Threats

Bisi Alimi stated that Kemi Olunloyo was being envious and gradually becoming a danger to women.

Information Nigeria recalls that it was Kemi Olunloyo amongst many others who opposed Bisola Dakolo’s rape allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Concerning Kiki Mordi’s ‘Sex for grades’ Kemi Olunloyo had said: “She is arrogant and full of ignorance.”

See Their Posts Here:

