Bisi Alimi Organizes First Ever LGBT Pride Event In Lagos (Photo)

Nigerian Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi successfully organized the first-ever lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, LGBT, pride event in Lagos on Tuesday.

The HIV/LGBT advocate returned to Nigeria so he could attend the event themed, Night of Diversity 2019 organized by the Bisi Alimi Foundation.

Alimi took to social media give a summary on how the event went and a photo of himself.

The public speaker wrote:

“WE DID IT! We organised an LGBT pride event in Lagos

Last night was a blast in Lagos, 9 LGBT took to stage for what was an incredible showing of rainbow awesomeness.

The celebs and stars also came. It was a great night.

Thank you to everyone that showed up.

We never thought that when we decided to organise something close to an LGBT pride event in Lagos that we will;

1- find a venue

2- find sponsorships for it

3- find artists

4- that people will come

Despite the crazy traffic in Lagos yesterday, great number of people turned up.

We found a venue, 9 acts performed at the event and we got grants from Elton John AIDS Foundation, Martin Prendergast, Stephen Fry and Paul Gambaccini

The British Deputy High Commission provide an amazing venue.

See you at the Diversity Night in 2020″

