Bisi Alimi Reacts To Video Of Aisha Buhari Yelling Inside Aso Villa

Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi has reacted to the viral video Fatima Daura recorded of First Lady, Aisha Buhari yelling in Aso Villa.

Fatima Daura, daughter of Mamman Daura, one of the closest allies of President Buhari, admitted she recorded the leaked video, then explained why she did.

While there have been controversies surrounding the video, Bisi Alimi has reacted to the video.

Taking to Facebook, the gay rights activist posted: “Is it true there is actually something named “The Real Housewives of Aso Rock”?”

See His Post Here: