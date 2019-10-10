Bisi Alimi Says Kemi Olunloyo Is Envious, Becoming Dangerous To Women

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has courted controversy over her lashing out at BBC journalist, Kiki Mordi who led the investigation on the #sexforgrades scandal in universities.

Popular Nigerian gay man, Bisi Alimi has come out to attack the self acclaimed investigative reporter saying she is dangerous to women for attacking kiki Mordi.

However, the controversial personality has replied him in her latest post, pointing out how she stood up to support him.