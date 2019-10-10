Bisi Alimi Says Kemi Olunloyo Is Envious, Becoming Dangerous To Women

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has courted controversy over her lashing out at BBC journalist, Kiki Mordi who led the investigation on the #sexforgrades scandal in universities.

Kemi Olunloyo and Bisi Alimi
Nigerian Gay Right Activist Bisi Alimi and Controversial Journalist Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian gay man, Bisi Alimi has come out to attack the self acclaimed investigative reporter saying she is dangerous to women for attacking kiki Mordi.

Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi’s post

Also Read: ‘Kiki Mordi Stole Credit In Sex For Grades Investigation’ – Kemi Olunloyo (Photos)

However, the controversial personality has replied him in her latest post, pointing out how she stood up to support him.

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s post
Tags from the story
#SexForGrades, Bisi Alimi, Kemi Olunloyo, Kiki Mordi
0

You may also like

Attorney General backs Customs CG against the Senate

Benue Killings!!!! Police declare war on mastermind

Corps member dies in an accident in Katsina State

FG To Ensure Safety Against The Danger Of Genetically Modified Foods

NECO releases Nov/Dec result

Erring Bus Driver Who Sought Refuge in Army Barrack Gets Police Officers Arrested!

Parliament Passes Law to Scrap Senate Due to High Cost of Running Government in Senegal: Can They Try That in Nigeria?

NNPC claims FG has not paid subsidy for one year

''A useful idot and accursed slave'' - Fani Kayode Slams, DSP, Omo Agege For Kneeling Down To Greet Buhari

”A useful idiot and accursed slave” – Fani Kayode Slams, DSP, Omo Agege For Kneeling Down To Greet Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *