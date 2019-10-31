‘Bless Me To Bless Others’ – Dino Melaye Prays To God

by Eyitemi Majeed

Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye

The member representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has taken to his Instagram page to ask God to bless him so that he can bless others.

Read AlsoAnytime I Call God, He Always Picks My Calls, Says Dino Melaye

Mr. Melaye was recently sacked by an appellate court as Kogi lawmaker.

However, the judgment has been appealed at the Supreme Court.

See what he wrote below:

The poor can not deliver the poor. Oluwa I beg bless me to bless others.

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye
0

You may also like

NNPC are to be blamed for fuel scarcity – Senators

Journalists remains found dead after family declared him missing for days

Prophet T.B. Joshua set to relocate to Israel

Senate Stops EFCC from Investigating Police Pension Fraud

9-Year-Old Talented Designer, Nelson Ashinze To Get FG Support

Akpabu to be Tried for Illegal Possession of Firearms

Lassa Fever Kills Doctor In Delta

Enugu State Internal Revenue Board Seals Off 8 Banks

Troops Parade 3 Suspected Killers Of Soldiers In Bayelsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *