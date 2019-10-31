‘Bless Me To Bless Others’ – Dino Melaye Prays To God

Senator Dino Melaye

The member representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has taken to his Instagram page to ask God to bless him so that he can bless others.

Mr. Melaye was recently sacked by an appellate court as Kogi lawmaker.

However, the judgment has been appealed at the Supreme Court.

See what he wrote below:

The poor can not deliver the poor. Oluwa I beg bless me to bless others.