Blessing Okoro Reacts As Five Pastors Use Same Woman For Fake Miracles

by Temitope Alabi
Blessing Okoro
Blessing Okoro

Blessing Okoro has now joined the host of social media users who drag liars just months after she was the one being dragged.

Reacting to the news of the woman used by five pastors to perform fake miracles, Blessing used her scandal as a reference saying, when it comes to kids, she is no longer queen.

Read Also: I only went there to check the stone tiles Blessing Okoro claims in new interview with Ebuka

Blessing then went on to ask Paul Okoye, who featured her scandal in his song Audio Money, to make another featuring the woman’s story.

See what she wrote below.

Blessing Okoro
Blessing Okoro
Blessing Okoro, Paul Okoye
