Bobrisky Attempts To Take Off Her Bra After Fan Accused Her Of Having Fake Boobs (Video)

Nigerian male cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky attempted to take off her bra to prove to a fan that her breasts are real.

The web user had accused the controversy celebrity of having fake boobs after she went live on Instagram and he joined the chat.

There has been speculations that the breasts are fake and they are silicon bra but Bobrisky claims she had surgical implants.

Information Nigeria recalls in May when the male cross-dresser debuted her new breast with photos of her cleavages on her Instagram page.

Watch the video below: