Bobrisky Begins Crash Course On How Women Can Be Sexy For Their Partners

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian cross dresser Bobrisky has taken to his IG page to let women known she will be giving a crash course on how to be sexy.

Rocking a crop top, jean bum short, blonde wig and a face full of makeup, Bobrisky whined her waist captioning the post;

@tontolet bestie !!!!!you are on dis table 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Learn

The popular social media celebrity again posted another video with the caption;

Fuck !!!!!!!! Shit
I don spoil finish 😂😂😂😂😂

Watch the video below;

 

Bobrisky
