Bobrisky Dances To Teni’s ‘Billionaire’ Song In Crop Top (Video)

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has been spotted dancing to a song by Afro Music superstar Teni.

The cross-dresser who is known to spark controversies was dancing to Teni’s hit track ‘Billionaire’ off her ‘Billionaire EP’ in a crop top.

READ ALSO – ‘I Woke Up With Menstrual Pains’ – Bobrisky Cries Out (Photo)

The video was shared by Bobrisky on his Instagram and was later reposted by Teni who captioned it “#BILLIONAIRE TANI BRO E OSHEYYYY🔥🔥🔥🔥 Cc @bobrisky222”

Teni has also been going all out to promote her latest EP as she has been seen reposting several users, celebrity and followers alike who are grooving to any song off the EP.

Watch The Video Here: