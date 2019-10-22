Bobrisky Gives Update On Man Who Assaulted Him (Photo)

by Michael
Bobrisky
Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has shared an update concerning the man who physically assaulted him and damaged his properties. Earlier today, he shared an update on how a man assaulted him, damaged his car and his phone.

He shared this information on his Instagram, as he also said that he would make sure he spent two days in police custody.

In his video, he shared how the man assaulted him and even how he later went on to apologize to him for the damages he has caused him.

READ ALSO – Man Apologizes After Beating The Hell Out Of Bobrisky In Lagos Traffic

In his Instagram post, he said: “That monkey is still in cell… let me go and check up on him dis morning.”

See Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B36tacjCQto/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

