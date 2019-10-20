Bobrisky Hangs Out With BBNaija Winner, Mercy (Video)

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has shared a video of himself hanging out with the winner of the Big Brother Naija TV reality TV Show, Mercy.

Recall that Bobrisky recently promised to gift Tacha ₦1 million and also took to social media to reveal the reason he stopped supporting BBNaija housemate, Mercy.

He hinted that he got a disrespecting respond from the person responsible for Mercy’s social media page.

He then went further to reveal that after taking his effort and money to vote for Mercy, the management of Mercy’s page unfollowed him on Instagram.

However, in this recent video he shared, he has called Mercy a ‘Sweetheart’

See The Video Here: