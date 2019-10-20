Bobrisky Hangs Out With BBNaija Winner, Mercy (Video)

by Michael
Bobrisky and Mercy
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has shared a video of himself hanging out with the winner of the Big Brother Naija TV reality TV Show, Mercy.

Recall that Bobrisky recently promised to gift Tacha ₦1 million and also took to social media to reveal the reason he stopped supporting BBNaija housemate, Mercy.

READ ALSO – Bobrisky Reacts To Generator Key Deceit, Says Its A Way To Stay Relevant

He hinted that he got a disrespecting respond from the person responsible for Mercy’s social media page.

He then went further to reveal that after taking his effort and money to vote for Mercy, the management of Mercy’s page unfollowed him on Instagram.

However, in this recent video he shared, he has called Mercy a ‘Sweetheart’

See The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

@official_mercyeke awwww such a sweet soul ❤️

A post shared by okuneye idris (@bobrisky222) on

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, mercy
0

You may also like

Singer & Fashionista Lola Rae is Genevieve Magazine’s September Cover Girl

”Only a spiritual IMBECILE will support the RAPE of women irrespective of their occupation” – Actor Slams Okon Lagos

Adekunle Gold and Simi

‘I Met Adekunle Gold On Facebook’ – Simi Reveals

I don’t wear pants, Mugabe would like it – South African socialite, Zodwa [PHOTOS]

”God Forbid I Marry A Nigerian Man” – Huddah Munroe Continues Rant

Jay Z’s Cousin Hooks Up With MI Abaga, Ice Prince At Chocolate City

Pretty Mike Reveals Why He Chose To Step Out In A Bathrobe

Bukky Ajayi: Claims She Is Not Dead, Says She Is Still Alive

Tayo Faniran Reacts To Police Assault In South Africa, Says ‘This Is Not The Africa We Should Have’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *