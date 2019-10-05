Bobrisky Leaks Audio, Phone Number Of Scammer Who Called Him Over His Bank Account

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky recently shared an audio and the phone number of a fraudster who claimed to an ECO bank staff.

The fraudster had called the cross-dresser concerning her bank account.

This is coming after Bobrisky had shared a video holding the sum of 500,000 naira he was about to pay into disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha’s account to support her.

According to the audio, the scammer said:

“I am calling directly from your bank, you came to our bank recently to change your pin and we noticed someone is trying to hack into your account. To keep your account save we want to perform an upgrade on your account and you will receive a message, just hold on.”

Realising it was a set up, Bobrisky told the fraudster to shut up before hanging up on him.

Taking to his Instagram page, the controversial celebrity shared the audio with the caption;

“Lmao ole they don hear say I get one small money inside my account 💰 they want to scam me. Bros you better start cross dressing to make some money. Dis your work no go pay you”

See the post below: