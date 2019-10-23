Bobrisky Opens Up On Journey To Becoming A Woman

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has recounted how he came out of the closet and told his mother that he wants to be a woman.

According to Bobrisky, he used to be man before his parents parted ways and he had to go live with his mother. He said he started behaving like a girl from when he was a child and his mother gave him all the support.

Watch videos below