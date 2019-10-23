Bobrisky Opens Up On Journey To Becoming A Woman

by Valerie Oke
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has recounted how he came out of the closet and told his mother that he wants to be a woman.

According to Bobrisky, he used to be man before his parents parted ways and he had to go live with his mother. He said he started behaving like a girl from when he was a child and his mother gave him all the support.

Read Also: Man Who Assualted Bobrisky Buys Him A New Phone; Tells His Side Of The Story (Video)

Watch videos below

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Ovarian Cancer: The Silent Killer And What Every Woman Should Know About It

388,864 Nigerians Infected With HIV In 2011

11 Simple Ways To Help A Drug Addict

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: 14 Signs You’re The Crazy Friend

akon

Akon Spotted Eating Roasted Corn In Lagos (VIDEO)

8 Unconventional Uses Of Toothpaste

Ways to Argue Effectively in Relationships

“No one should engage me with N20k ring, I will fling it at your face” — Nigerian Lady

4 Foods That Will Make You Stronger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *