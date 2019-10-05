Boko Haram Attacks Chibok Community

by Temitope Alabi
Boko Haram
Boko Haram

A new report has it that suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Friday launched an attack on Mifa, a village in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

Several houses according to the report, were razed during the attack by the insurgents, who arrived at about 8pm.

Read Also: How Troops Risk Toxic Lake Chad, Sambisa Rivers To Dispel Boko Haram

“They are burning houses as I speak to you, many of them arrived with motorcycles and started attacking the village,” a source said. Adding that many of the villagers have escaped while the attack has caused panic in the whole of Chibok and neighbouring LGAs.

“They have burnt so many houses especially because it is night and the terrain of the place. We don’t know of any casualty yet. The troops just arrived although the insurgents are still inside the villages.”

 

Tags from the story
boko haram, borno state, Chibok
0

You may also like

By Force: OBJ Has No Choice But To Back GEJ In 2015 – Presidency

CD Condemns Igbos Criticizing MASSOB, IPOB, Calls On Igbo Christians To Boycott Fr. Mbaka’s Ministry

Stay in APC: Governorship aspirants kick against Ortom’s return to PDP

Police Officers’ Wives Block Akwanga–Lafia Highway To Protest Killing Of Spouses

Arms Deal: Nwobodo Denies Receiving N100m From Yuguda For 2015 Presidential Election

EFCC to slam fresh charges on Daniel

EFCC to slam fresh charges on Daniel

Abia State Marks 23rd Anniversary Of Creation

Buried Arms Recovered By Police In Kebbi

Akpabio Did Not Rig Election To Favour Senator Etok – AKSG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *