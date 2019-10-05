Boko Haram Attacks Chibok Community

A new report has it that suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Friday launched an attack on Mifa, a village in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

Several houses according to the report, were razed during the attack by the insurgents, who arrived at about 8pm.

“They are burning houses as I speak to you, many of them arrived with motorcycles and started attacking the village,” a source said. Adding that many of the villagers have escaped while the attack has caused panic in the whole of Chibok and neighbouring LGAs.

“They have burnt so many houses especially because it is night and the terrain of the place. We don’t know of any casualty yet. The troops just arrived although the insurgents are still inside the villages.”