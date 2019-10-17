Boko Haram Has Been Substantially Defeated And Degraded: Buhari

President Buhari has again stated that terrorism in the country has been curbed by his administration.

The president stated that Boko Haram has been “substantially defeated and degraded to the extent that they were only daring soft targets.”

Buhari made this known during the formal launch of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund.

He went on to appreciate the military over the normalcy many states are now experiencing.

Buhari went on to promise that he will provide the necessary logistical support needed to see that the Armed Forces operate with the best modern warfare equipment.

The president also stated that his administration will work with other countries to see the total defeat of the insurgents.

“The unfortunate cost of the war against insurgency and other internal security operations is the loss of lives of some of our officers and men in the Armed Forces. These very sad occurrences create deep wounds to loved ones” he said.