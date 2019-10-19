Border Closure: Ghana Traders’ Union Calls For Boycott Of Nigerian Products

by Valerie Oke

As the Nigerian government remains resolute over its border closure, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA)  has called on its members to boycott goods made in Nigeria in a bit to force the Nigerian government into reopening its border, Ghanaweb.com reports.

According to the regional secretary of GUTA, David Kwadwo Amoateng, while speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, he accused the Nigerian government of being unfair to foreign traders and as such calls on Ghana government to prevent Nigerians from bringing goods into their own country as well.

Read Also: Customs Bans Importation Of All Items Through Land Borders

However, he lamented that his calls have failed to yield results with Nigerians still doing business freely in Ghana.

“Either somebody’s bread has been buttered or we are cowards. Government is not being fair to us.”

“Let’s boycott Nigerian products as payback to their government’s action. How can we be slaves in our own country?”

 

