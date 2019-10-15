Border Closure: Nigeria Has Breached ECOWAS, AU Agreement

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the closure of Nigerian borders as he states that it implies going against the treaties of AU and Ecowas.

The former lawmaker explained that the directive to close the border by the federal government violates the protocols of Ecowas and AU.

Hence, he expressed that Nigeria has to renegotiate her membership in those organizations or withdraw.

