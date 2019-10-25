Border Closure: We Need Nigeria More Than They Need Us – Ghanaian Minister

by Eyitemi
Border Post

Carlos Ahenkorah, Ghanaian deputy minister of Trade and Industry, has stated that Ghana’s economic policy needs Nigeria more to grow than Nigeria needs them.

Speaking on Joy News’s PM express show while addressing Nigeria’s closure on all land borders, he added that the best way forward is not to implement some countermeasure against Nigeria as some quarters have been clamouring for.

“The best way to solve this problem is not to pay Nigeria back or have some countermeasure, but coach them into understanding that look, hey we are all losing, and we need you, we need each other. But I can tell you without blinking an eye that economically, trade wise, we need Nigeria more than they need us, “If our gargantuan transformation agenda is going to work, we need markets to offload our products. This off-takers cannot be blocked.”

