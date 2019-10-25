Border Closure: We Need Nigeria More Than They Need Us, Says Ghanaian Deputy Minister

The Ghanaian deputy minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah has reportedly said that Ghana’s Trade and Economy needs Nigeria more than Nigeria needs Ghana for its economic survival.

The deputy trade and industry ministry was reacting to a declaration by Ghana’s Trade Union to boycott Nigerian products as part of plans to force the Nigerian federal government to open its land borders with neighbouring countries including Republic of Benin in the west, Chad and Cameroon in the east and Niger in the north.

He said, “The best way to solve this problem is not to pay Nigeria back or have some countermeasure, but coach them into understanding that look, hey we are all losing, and we need you, we need each other. But I can tell you without blinking an eye that economically, trade wise, we need Nigeria more than they need us,

“If our gargantuan transformation agenda is going to work, we need markets to offload our products. This off-takers cannot be blocked.” Mr Ahenkorah said in JoyNews’ PM Express show.

 

