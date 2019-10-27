Border Closure: ‘Wear Kano Made, Not $640 Gucci Shoes’ – Omokri Tells Buhari

Reno Omokri, the former spokesperson of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has taken to social media to slam President Buhari over his administration’s decision to close the country borders.

Reacting to the news of the borders being closed, Reno advised Buhari to do away with his foreign items if he truly believes in border closure.

“General @muhammadubuhari wears IMPORTED $640 @Gucci designer shoes and wristwatches. His second home is London. If he really believes in border closure, he should wear Kano made shoes and Aba made watches. He should abandon the ₦100 million Mercedes Benz Maybach he bought this year with tax payers funds and drive an Innoson. He should attend Aso Rock Clinic instead of a London clinic. He cant close the border on Nigerians and open it for himself. Practice what you preach! ‬’”