Bouncer Kicks Soldier, Girlfriend Out Of Night Club For Smoking Weed (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
File photo of a night club

There was wild drama in Havannah hotel in Lagos state as one of the bouncers of the hangout spot kicked out a soldier and his girlfriend for allegedly smoking Indian hemp within the premises of the hotel.

The video of the drama that ensued between them is currently circulating on social media.

In the video, the bouncer approached the soldier that smoking of Indian hemp is not allowed within the area but the hesitant soldier asked if he knows who he was talking to.

He then signaled to his colleagues who were within the spot to come around but they ignored him.

Read Also: Club Bouncer Shoots And Kills Three Co-Workers Because They Filmed Him In A Practical Joke’

Consequently, the bouncer kicked him along with his girlfriend out of the hotel.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Havannah hotel
0

You may also like

On Climate Change, Why We Must Stay Below 1.5 By Oyinkansade Fabikun

Naira Improves As CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market

Dr Boniface Igbenehue – UNILAG senior lecturer and Foursquare Gospel Church pastor

Sex-For-Grades: UNILAG Lecturer Caught Sexually Harassing Admission Seeker

Freed Lagos Students Tell Their Nasty Experience – ‘Our captors tied our legs, beat and left us in the open, day and night”

PDP LOBBIES OONI FOR OMISORE’S RELEASE

Nigeria seek re-election into United Nations

Man Who Returned From London For Christmas Runs Mad, Seen Roaming The Streets Of Lagos (Photos/Video)

35 Achievements Of Governor Ambode In Lagos!”

Nigerian Lady exposes man who tried to scam her with a fake child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *