Boxer Dies After Being Knocked Out By Opponent

by Verity

Image result for Boxer Dies After Being Knocked Out By OpponentAmerican boxer Patrick Day has died after a traumatic brain injury he sustained during his fight on Saturday, where he was knocked out by Charles Conwell in the 10th round.

The 27-year-old boxer reportedly died on Wednesday in Chicago after being in a coma for four days, despite having emergency brain surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

“Patrick Day passed away on Wednesday, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday, October 12, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL,” his promoter Lou DiBella said in a statement

“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend, and trainer Joe Higgins.”

Read Also: American Boxer, Mayweather Shows Off His Exotic Multi-Million Dollar Jewelries

“On behalf of Patrick’s family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury.”

Day was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher after Conwell landed a flurry of punches that left him motionless on the canvas.

Tags from the story
American boxer, boxer, Patrick Day
0

You may also like

Tarfa Explains Relationship With Judge, Alleges Persecution By EFCC

Suswam Slashes Own Pay For Teachers’ Salaries

NERC Promises New Electricity Tariff

Soldiers Save 20 Election Officials From Robbery Attack In Anambra

Two Lebanese Plead Guilty to Money Laundering Charges Involving over $2 Million

Nasarawa Workers Defy Al-Makura’s Sack Threat, Continue Strike Action

State Govs Free To Borrow But… – SEC

Kashamu Declares Support For Buhari’s War Against Corruption, Probe Of Dasuki, Others

Housewife Gets Six-Month Sentence For Stealing Laptop, Shirt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *