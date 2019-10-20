Boy Dies 24 Hours After Striking Pose In A Coffin (Photo)

by Michael

A young Nigerian boy identified as Mr. Isaac Terkende has been reported dead after allegedly snapping a picture in a coffin.

The young boy was reported to have died twenty-four hours after he had snapped the picture.

Another Facebook user identified as James Igbudu took to his Facebook wall to share this piece of information when he shared a photo of Mr. Isaac in the coffin and his obituary.

The photo showed him smiling in a coffin which he took just before he died.

See The Photo Here:

Boy Dies 24Hrs After Playfully Posing In Coffin
