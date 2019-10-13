Boy, Rescuer Swept Away By Flood In Lagos

A young boy has died alongside his rescuer, after being swept away by a flood in Aboru, Alimosho local government area of Lagos on Saturday.

According to NAN, two young boys who were sent by their parents to buy cooking gas at a gas station fell into drainage through which water passed into the canal.

“Three young men attempted rescuing the boys and succeeded in rescuing the older one, but one of the rescuers popularly known as Wasiu Stubborn was swept away while trying to rescue the other victim,” a witness told the NAN.

Solomon Agboghoroma, a community development association leader in Oki town, said: “This rain started almost four or five days ago but the one of last night was one of the heaviest and it started at about 2:15 am and by 3:15 am, it came with full force and everywhere was flooded.

“At about 7:30 am or 8:00 am, we learnt that an OPC member, who was a security guard in one of the gas stations here was carried away by flood while trying to rescue two children who came to buy gas but fell into the drain.

“The gas station had not opened because of the flood as the whole place including the canal had overflowed its banks.

“The children misplaced their legs and the two of them fell inside the gutter. This OPC boy went and rescued one but in the process of rescuing the second child, he and the boy fell into the canal and that was the end.”

“People have been dying in situations like this here and all landlords have tried, including raising almost N4 million for dredging of the canal,” he said.

“The government knows what to do when it is ready because this canal contract was award sometime in 2011 or 2012. When we taxed ourselves, Fashola came and commended us and promised palliative and government takeover.

“The government should come and do the bridge as against this culvert that is here. This flat culvert cannot contain water. The government should widen this road and ensure the canal is dug for the peace and safety of residents.”

“Wasiu tried, succeeded in catching the second boy but his effort to come out of the drain proved futile as it was not easy for him due to the force of the water,” Suleiman Adedokun, an eye witness said.

“It is the bad road and narrow culvert that caused these deaths because these two children that fell inside the drain didn’t know it was there as water covered everywhere.”