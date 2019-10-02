Boyfriend Cups Erica Mena’s Bare Boobs In New Photos

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have confirmed that they are expecting a baby together.

Erica on her part has taken to Instagram to share a topless photo of herself with her man from her maternity shoot. The photo sees Safaree posing shirtless while strategically covering her boobs while Erica flaunted her growing baby bump.

She wrote: ‘God knew my heart needed you. Thank you to my brother @mr_guerra & @blu_gem_ for helping bring this to life.’

TheJasmineBRAND, reported that the Love & Hip Hop couple who got engaged in December 2018,and will tie the knot on Monday, Oct. 7.